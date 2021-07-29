Muhammad bags national U-18 female volleyball team job

In preparation to participate at the 2021 Under-18 girls FIVB World Volleyball Championship in Mexico, the Nigerian Volleyball Federation, NVBF, has appointed Rakiya Muhammad as coach of the U-18 national team.

Consequently, the Federation sent a request for her release and some players to her employers, the Plateau State Sports Council.

The Coach and players who arrived the national team camp in Kaduna on Saturday began intensive training for the competition which will take place in August 2021.

Six players including Cynthia Dakaan, Ene Alechenu, Ochhigbo Ochanya, Sarah Ali, Usaku Moses, and Faith Wobule were invited from the Plateau State volleyball team.

Meanwhile, Coach Muhammad has thanked the volleyball federation for giving her the opportunity once again to serve her country, promising to be a good ambassador as she also urged the invited players to be hard-working in camp.

