By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

National Community Ethics and Values Environmental Compliance Corps (NCEVECC) has promised to help rid Ogun state of banditry, cultism, killings, kidnapping as well as open defecation and improper dressings.

The Ogun State Commander of NCEVECC, Johnson Obasanjo Onilu, who disclosed this a press briefing in Abeokuta, said the Corps will perform their duties of making the state safer and better in cooperation with the appropriate security and government agencies Onilu said the jobs of the corps entail monitoring, surveillance and intelligence gathering about the environment, as well as using such valid information to tackle any threat to peace, environment, ethics, and values of communities in the State.

He explained that their responsibilities also include educating, sensitising, realigning, and persuading people to embrace noble ethics. He enjoined the operatives of the Corps to be the embodiment of a strong moral compass and conduct themselves in civilised manners.

According to him, the operatives are already working in conjunction with the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) to help keep the environment safer and cleaner.

ALSO READ: NDLEA busts interstate Drug Cartels in Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, recovers 843kg skunk, cocaine

He said: “NCEVECC says no to rape, banditry, cultism, kidnapping, killings as well as open defecation, improper dressing, hence our officers and men are to police our various societies. These responsibilities may be carried out singularly by us or in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies or sister institutions. In doing this, we will adopt persuasive approaches and not punitive measures”.

“Ethics guide us to make the world a better place through the choices we make. Ethics in business is just as important as ethics in our personal lives. Environmental ethics help to define man’s moral and ethical obligations towards the environment: water, air pollution, depletion of natural resources, loss of biodiversity, destruction of the ecosystem, global climate change are all parts of the environmental ethics narratives”.

“Environmental ethics is very important as they help us to conserve our world and manage our natural resources to meet our increasing needs and wants. They are built on a scientific understanding by bringing humans values, moral principles and improved decision making into conservation with science”.

“As we all know, unethical behaviour leads to insecurity, kidnapping, rape, drug abuse, child abuse, cultism. This explains why officers and men of NCEVECC in the Ogun State Command are ready to give their all selflessly in supporting the Prince Dapo Abiodun let administration in the state”.

ALSO READ: Ataga: Stop parading Chidinma for social media interviews, Reps tell IGP

” We are worried by the spate of ritual killings, banditry, arms stalking, cultism in the nooks and crannies of the country. Therefore, we are ready and willing to contribute to the government’s laudable efforts at ridding the state of all social vices.”

“As the Prince Dapo Abiodun led government is providing the armed forces and law enforcement agencies with facilities such as vehicles, motorcycles, gadgets, and allied materials, we intend to partner the state in the area of sensitizing the people about the ethical matters as well as dissuading them from getting involved in social vices.

We are convinced this will go a long way in building ethical standards and high values.”

NCEVECC operates under the umbrella of Foundation for the Advancement of Ethics and Values International FAEV Int’l, an initiative of Dr. Sarah Jibril, former Presidential Special Adviser to the former President Goodluck Johnathan on Ethics and Values.

It is modeled after a similar organisation in Canada and has since been launched in Nigeria in 2008. The corps has Mr. Gana Yussuf as its Acting Commandant General.

NCEVECC also has its National Headquarters in Abuja with structures throughout the 36 states of the federation.

Vanguard News Nigeria