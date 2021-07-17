Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that the mob violence that shut down major highways, destroyed businesses and left at least 117 people dead were deliberate acts.

Secured by three army tanks, Ramaphosa arrived at a shopping centre in the hard-hit port city of Durban and condemned the violence as an attack on democracy.

“Its quite clear that all these incidences of unrest and looting were instigated, there were people who planned it, who coordinated it,’’ he said.

Ramaphosa added that some people had been identified and were being sought.

“We will not allow anarchy and mayhem to just unfold in our country. Yes, we could have done better, but we are overwhelmed by a situation,’’ he said, apparently referring to the police response.

According to him, 95 people died in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natalm where Durban is located alone.

Meanwhile, there were growing concerns of supply shortages in South Africa.

One of the main reasons for the supply bottlenecks was caused by the closure of several main roads in the country, hindering food and fuel deliveries.

Bakeries were reportedly having trouble obtaining flour.

Refinery closures in Durban had led to long queues in front of the few open petrol stations in the city.

The government warned against panic-buying and hoarding, and temporarily issued a ban on buying gasoline in jerry cans.

A shortage of medicines in the hard-hit province of KwaZulu-Natal, which includes the coastal city of Durban, was also worrying residents after numerous drugstores and medical clinics were looted and vandalised.

Chaos erupted across swathes of the country following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma a week ago.

The protests devolved into unchecked looting, arson and violence.

The impacts of the unrest were continuing to be revealed.

Local media said when a pesticide production facility in KwaZulu-Natal was burned down, toxins entered a neighbouring river and caused mass deaths of fish and shrimps.

Authorities confirmed fish had died but said they were still investigating the exact cause.

Farmers are frequently having to destroy their milk, as there is often no reliable way to transport it to market from the production site in a timely manner, the South African Milk Processors’ Organisation said.

There have also been unconfirmed reports of farms being looted.

South Africa’s government has mobilised a total of 30,000 troops to aid local law enforcement in combating the ongoing violent protests, marking one of the largest deployments in 27 years of South African democracy.

