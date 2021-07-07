Discloses strategies responsible for success in revenue generation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Despite current economic challenges, the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, Wednesday, disclosed generating N2 billion amid the deadly novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

This was made known by the Director-General, MCO, Engr Obadiah Nkom, during a media interaction at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Nkom said: “When I took over in 2019 in terms of revenue we generated the highest revenue ever since the establishment of the Nigerian Mining Cadastre, then COVID struck in 2020, and when COVID came there were little or no activity.

“But yet one could equally beat his chest to now say we were able to generate over N2 billion in 2020 which became the second-highest despite the COVID since the establishment of the Mining Cadastre.

“And in 2021, we had plans, as of now we have already exceeded the N2 billion mark because the highest revenue we generated in the Mining Cadastre then which forms slightly over 50 per cent of the entire sector’s revenue.”

The MCO boss also disclosed that there were major strategies the agency applied in accordance with the Mineral and Mining Act 2007 in increasing revenue generation for government.

“For now we started 2021, I came in with a vision and I had my strategy, and that is to be able to improve and be more transparent and to be able to now ensure that relevant agencies and we work very closely with NEITI.

“How did we make more money in 2019? We tell operators who owe us money but come to us for services and we tell them they will be given services but go first and purge yourself; go and come zero-debt. We cannot give services those owing us.

“And that has been our major strategies to make our revenue go up. We also ensure enforcement of the Minerals and Mining Act 2007.”

Speaking on why the agency publishing list of names of defaulting operators in the sector on January 1, 2021, he said, “The New Year gift we gave to operators on January 1, 2021, which was publishing the list of defaulters.

“There are two ways to revoke a license; when an operator owes, and when activity is dormant. Unfortunately, we publish it and also follow up with legal instrument, which is a registered post because is one of the conditions.”

He also explained that, “We don’t just revoke a title; we write to the operator, and clearly states where his defects are and give him 30 days to rectify the defects, and if he fails to remedy after 30 days the licenses will be revoked and that is why we say ‘Use It or Lose It’ and the law equally empowers us to follow up with court actions. This is money owed to government.

“If I revoke a title whether from the big or small the law says it and not me.

Meanwhile, according to him (Nkom) the agency had won 100 per cent of its cases in court, “ I can authoritatively tell you that we have near 100 per cent.

“We have had people taking us to court and of all our court cases it has been 100 per cent success in our favour.

“The success is now adhering strictly to the provisions of the Act. Where we are wrong the wrong allows us to retrace out track and amend.”

