From left: African Mini-football Confederation (AMC) President, Mr. Achraf Ben Salha, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Chief (Engr) Dotun Sanusi and Nigerian Mini-football Association (NMA) Chairman, Hon. Yemi Taiwo during the awards and medals presentation at the Closing Ceremony of African Minifootball Nations Cup tournament held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort Saturday`

The Egyptian national minifootball team has been crown the champion of the 2021 edition of the African Minifootball Nations’ Cup Competition hosted by Nigeria.

The 2nd edition of the tournament, which was kicked off on 8th of July 2021 took place at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort Minifootball Stadium, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The tension-soaked final was brought to an end by a dramatic late strike from the Egyptian forward, Ehab-Taha, who converted from a set-piece built-up by Mahmoud Gamal in the second half of extra time after both team played goal less draw after the regulation time.

Speaking after the Saturday’s final, the Chief Operating Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Prince Araoye Adesina, expressed gratitude to the federal and state governments for the successful hosting of the competition.

The Ilaji COO attributed the success to the support and commitment of every member of the organizing committee, who gave in their best to ensure we have hitch-free competition.

He maintained that the successful hosting of this year’s edition of the African Minifootball Nations’ Cup has shown the capability of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort to host the minifootball World Cup.

The COO, therefore, called on government at all levels and relevant stakeholders to support the development of the new initiative in minifootball in Nigeria.

According to Prince Araoye, “It has been great for us, it is a lot of preparation, it is a lot of work, it is a good sign to show that minifootball has come to stay and we encourage federal and state governments and every stakeholder to support this new initiative because it is an opportunity to engage our teeming youths and solve unemployment in Nigeria.

“Though the hosting right of the World Cup of minifootball has not been conceded to us yet but we what we have shown now has proved that we have facilities, we have the logistics and we have the manpower to host any competition, even the World Cup if it is conceded to us.

“Minifootball is a new invention in fact this is just the second edition, it has not taking root here in Nigeria yet but with successful hosting of the tournament it means it has come to stay and we believe that a lot of stakeholder will find it more engaging and interesting and if government buy into it, it is going to be a good thing for the nation,” the Ilaji Chief Operating Officer reiterated.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the African Minifootball Nations’Cup witnessed individual award being conferred on some players for their excellent performance in the course of the competition. The Best Player of Tournament award was concerned on Libya talisman, Mohamed Khamies, while the Best Goalkeeper award was conceded to the Egyptian goalkeeper, Ali Gazal.

The duo of Nigerian and Ghanaian forwards, Kabiru Adeniji and Bernard Safou went home with Highest Goal Scorer award with both have seven goals to their credit.

Present at Ilaji Minifootball Stadium to grace the closing ceremony of the tournament was the Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, who led other important dignitaries and minifootball administrators across African countries including President, African Minifootball Confederation (AMC), Achraf Ben Salha, Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Chief Dotun Sanusi and National President, Nigeria Minifootball Association (NMA), Hon. Oluyemi Taiwo.