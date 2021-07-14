A military personnel, identified as Colonel J. John has met fortune at the Christ Mercy Land Church located in Warri Delta State.

Being in the military for a long time with no tangible results, including a personal house and vehicle, the founder of the church, the billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin offered the officer over N1.5 million to assuage the challenges facing the army official.

Calling out the officer, Fufeyin had in a revelation told Col. John the challenges impeding the officer and the prevailing circumstances that stagnated the man as well as his present predicaments.

The officer, a native of Dekina in Kogi State, has been unable to complete his four bedroom duplex, a development which had confined him to a mud house.

While John, in a video making the round on the social media, was affirming Fufeyin’s revelation, the cleric offered him over N1.5 million after praying for breakthrough for the army personnel.

The billionaire Prophet, popular for his benevolence and charity, had recently donated about N10 million to aid the charity organisation of an Abuja-based Prophet, Joshua Iginla.

Fufeyin had also blessed the ministry of powerful Lagos based Prophet Chris Okafor with 5 million naira for their ongoing church project and recently offered about N1.5 million to an outstanding corps member who served in his church in Warri earlier this year.

Also, Marlians Television Network made a publication last year where the billionaire prophet donated about N800 million to the less privileged in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.