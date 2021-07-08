** He told us he has Accomplished His mission, we thought he was talking about redeployment from North East – Elder brother.

**He fought gallantly to END activities of Bọkọ Haram in the entire North-East – Gov Fintiri

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Gallant Army Colonel and Commanding Officer of the Chief of Army Staff Mobile Intervention Battalion in Borno, Col Hussaini Samaila Sankara whose vehicle ran into a landmine/IED of Boko Haram and was seriously injured in the blast, was on Thursday Buried at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Abuja amidst tears and wailings.

Recall that Col Sankara was flown to Abuja from Maiduguri on the 4th of June 2021 and admitted at Ceda-Crest hospital, after the IED blast incident on May 30th which also killed some soldiers who were in the same vehicle with the Commanding Officer.

The incident which occurred between Marte and Dikwa later claimed the life of Col Sankara on July 1st 2021.

Col Sankara who served as the Psychology Operations Officer at the Theatre Command, Operation Hardin Kai before His deployment as Commanding Officer, COAS Intervention Battalion, was referred for his fighting skills and leadership in Battle by troops in the North East, both Soldiers and Officers alike.

The senior officer who Hails from Askira-Uba in Adamawa state is survived by His wife, Mrs Joy Sankara and three little children, Daly, Idjudigal and Kelu.

Speaking during the Burial ceremony, His elder brother, Turaki Shehu Jafiya said, “While he was in the hospital at Ceda-Crest, he kept assuring us that We should not cry. We should not be too worried, that he is going to be fine. We believed he was going to be well.

“He said we should not cry. He said His mission was accomplished. We thought he was talking about the mission in Borno. We didn’t know he was talking about His mission in this world.

“‘Soldierman’ as I always call him because I was instrumental to his joining the Army; he started as a soldier before studying further and taking the Short-Service Commission, was a jolly good fellow. He was a commitment to his family. He was very passionate about his Job, the Nigerian Army, and his Country'”.

“He always said he will do anything for his nation. When you are with Sankara, Never mention anything negative about the Army. We have heard so many testimonies about him from his colleagues, from his Soldiers, on Social Media and they have all given us pride. Although we lost him we are proud of his legacies.

While thanking the Nigerian Army and the Intelligence Corps for Standing by the family at this trying hour, Turaki said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya personally visited Col Sankara at the hospital to wish him well.

On what will give him happiness after his death, the elder brother said, “What will give Sankara Joy in heaven is for our nation to defeat this insurgency/terrorism. He will want to see his family settle quickly, get over his demise and move on. He will want to see all the agitations from all parts of the country come to an end, and Nigeria remain united”

In a tribute to the family of the late senior officer, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said, “It is with a great sense of loss that I convey my deepest condolences and that of the Government and good people of Adamawa state over the Passing to an eternity of your beloved patriarch, late Col HS Sankara who died in Tuesday 1st July 2021 inactive service while fighting the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents”.

“Late Col Sankara who until his death, was Commander, Counter Insurgency Operation (OIC) in Maiduguri fought gallantly to bring an end to the activities of Bọkọ Haram in the entire North East region. Indeed, the death of Col Sankara is a big loss not only to the family but also the Nigerian Army and the country at large”, the Governor said.

Se story Mohammed Ali Ndume Chairman Senate Committee on Army said, “The late Col Hussaini was a man, of course, as reflected in His Rome as a Battalion Commanding Officer in Counter Insurgency Operation in the North East, Operation Hardin Kai.

“May God Almighty give the family the strength to bear the loss. I join you in prayers for the peaceful repose of His gentle soul while we take solace in the fact that Col Sankara Hussaini’s life was not lost in vain”.

