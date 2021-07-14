Soccer Football – La Liga Santander – FC Barcelona v SD Huesca – Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain – March 15, 2021 Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea

Copa America winner Lionel Messi is set to agree terms on a new five-year contract with Spanish giants Barcelona.

Reports also reveal the 34-year Barca captain agreed to a 50% pay-cut due to the financial distress being experienced by the Catalan club.

ALSO READ: I cursed Saka before his penalty, says Chiellini

According to the Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu, Messi and Barcelona reached an agreement on Wednesday. Official confirmation is expected once the finer details have been sorted.

The Argentine international, who has just won the Copa America, has technically been a free agent for two weeks now, but Blaugrana fans can rest easy knowing he has finally agreed to stay.

The news will be music to the ears of Barca manager Ronald Koeman and everyone else at the club as well, with the new season just around the corner.

Vanguard News Nigeria