Mercy Alexander, the delectable television personality from Delta State has made known her support for the forth coming Mykmary Fashion Show and Awards 2021. She has thrown her weight behind the fashion show describing it as a way to give support to the startups and up coming fashion designers.

Speaking to the media, the charming Mercy said “I have been a supporter of talents and I strongly believe that we have a lot of talented and creative people in the country. Having been into entertainment ecosystem and industry all these years, I can talk about great shows and as a media personality, I know one great show when I see one and this Mykmary Fashion Show is one hell of a great show. I am happy to be associated with this epoch-making event.”

“We would be giving a lot of support ranging from media exposure and publicity. Then we would do our possible best to expose Mykmary Fashion to the global fashion scene. Visibility is critical at this their level of business and that is what we are looking at. We will also be rendering some advisory support to the Mykmary team. It is a pleasure being part of the Mykmary team at this capacity.” Mercy Alexander.

Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards is powered by Mykmary Fashion House, a contemporary fashion brand that is aimed to bridge the gap between Nigerian fashion brands and the international market. Mykmary fashion show & awards attracts several visitors from within and outside Lagos including investors, sales agents, manufacturers, business representatives, potential customers and those seeking joint-venture partnerships in the fashion industry.

Over the years, the Delta State born Mercy has graced the silver screen shows as MC. Compere and hosted shows. She is a TV host, having online TV channel and a producer. Having produced many programs, she also has used her program to influence people especially the youths on ways to add value to the society.

Event details for Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards 2021, slated to hold on Bespoke Event Centre, Chisco Bus stop, Lekki, Lagos on August 28th at 5pm. To register, www.mykmary.com