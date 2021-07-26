Shehuaro

Shehu Uthman Haruna who goes by the stage name Shehuaro is one artist who has announced his presence in the Nigerian music industry and is gradually one of the biggest musician to reckon with.

The top Afrobeat artiste with a very unique sound is not a stranger to making music and delivering catchy tunes.

Since his professional debut in 2017, he has released songs like scammer, scammer remix, Loke Loke, Xexxi, AJANA, Way that have enjoyed massive playtime on radio, music channels and numerous music platforms.

Shehuaro also has an EP to his credit titled #Avokat coined from takova.

“I motivate my self, my story and lifestyle and were I’m coming from”, he said when asked how he keeps himself together in the very competitive music business.

Shehuaro says he draws inspiration from artistes like Post Malone, Travis Scott, Alkaline, Popcaan and Masicka. He has a recent collaboration another top Nigerian musician Skiibii which is the remix to his hit song ‘Scammer’.

