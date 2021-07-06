When you meet Peter Prance, the first thing you would notice about the founder of P-prance Klodin would be his dress sense and attention to details.



Prance is the visionary founder and creative director of P-prance Klodin; one of Nigeria’s most respected premium style brands. He is also the founder of P-prance Fashion Academy a fashion school in the heart of Surulere Lagos grooming the next fashion business moguls.

The Edge Business School graduate has adorned celebrities like 2face Idibia, Alibaba, Zack Orji, Yaw, Fela Durotoye, Omotunde Lolo 1, Stan Nze amongst others.



In 2014, the gifted fashion entrepreneur and stylist was part of the privileged fashion entrepreneurs who participated in MultiChoice’s Fashion Protégé show. Since then, he has grown to become a leading voice in the Nigerian fashion industry.

“Anyone who desires to succeed in fashion business must be on the cutting edge of learning new things and pay attention to details. This has been the secret behind our success so far. It’s the reason we enjoy the unwavering patronage of our customers. Being innovative has helped us so far”, he said.

Shedding light on why he established the P-Prance Fashion Academy, he said: “There is a huge need for us to empower the next generation of Fashion entrepreneurs.

I believe in giving back. So far through our mentorship and Fashion Academy, we have trained close to 200 students who have gone on to create their own Fashion business empires. I derive pleasure in teaching the next generation on the tools and tips needed to thrive in the Nigerian Fashion industry”.

On how the government can support the fashion industry, he said: “The government needs to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive. The economic hardship in Nigeria is crippling people’s entrepreneurial dreams. They can do better”.