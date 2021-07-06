Bello Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Monday, approved the reappointment of eight Special Advisers who were earlier relieved of their posts.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by Yakubu Haidara, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, on behalf of the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe

Those reappointed included Aminu Abdullahi-Alkali, Sustainable Development Goals; Ahmed Muktar-Mohammed, Housing and Urban Development and Junaidu Aminu-Kaura, Judicial Service and Legal Matters.

ALSO READ: Sunday Igboho: Take permission from us before carrying out operations in our states — Southern Govs

Others are Ibrahim Ma’aji-Gusau, Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations; Dr Aslam Aliyu, Skills Acquisition; Yusuf Abubakar-Zugu, Chieftaincy Affairs; Danyaro Abdullahi-Wuya, FADAMA III and Abubakar Musa (Mainera), Commodity Board.

It said their reappointment was with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Gov. Matawalle had on July 3, relieved all his Special Advisers of their appointments, but gave no reason for the action.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria