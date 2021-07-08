









By Godwin Oritse

The Blue Economy Resources Nigeria Coordinating Group may have concluded plans to ensure that the Deep Blue project of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, is sustained with a view to ensuring that the country benefit from the economic potentials.

A statement by the group’s chairperson, Hajia Lami Tumaka, said that the Group is in business to provide be-spoke innovations tailored towards facilitating maritime business-friendly solutions to the challenges in the Nigeria’s emerging blue economy sector.

According to Tumaka, the Group is the culmination of the enormous collective effort of the innovative Board of Directors of our company, the Blue Economy Resources Nigeria Limited which began some months ago and it is poised to be Nigeria’s leading blue economy business anchor with our focus on the efficiency of our maritime policies/laws, Blue Economy capacity building, strategic public-private partnerships in cargo affreightment, infrastructure development, marine environment management, inter-modal transportation, marine bio-technology, ocean energy and increased indigenous cabotage participation.

She said: “It is for the realization of the above corporate objectives that the Board considered and approved the constitution of a Coordinating Group with proven track records of achievement drawn from various fields across the maritime sector.

“The Group is working with the Board of Directors as advisors and partners to among others, bring the Blue Economy Advocacy to the front burner of government, the Organized Private Sector and critical stakeholders.

“Going forward, we shall as a group establish networking platforms to engage critical stakeholders including the Honourable Minister of Transportation, the Heads of maritime agencies, ship owning associations, barge/boat operators, oil and gas players, maritime workers, marine environment managers and community groups.

“The idea being to sensitize and enlighten them on our vision and mission for the industry and ultimately their support and buy-in.’’