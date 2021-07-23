Jadon Sancho

By Emmanuel Okogba

Newest addition to Manchester United, Jadon Sancho feels he is set for the new challenge and cannot wait for the Premier League season to commence.

Sancho who has been in the news in connection to a move to Old Trafford completed the switch on Friday and has already had his first interview with the club.

The 21 years old midfielder returned to his home country where he started his football career before joining Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund in 2017 where he has been, scoring 38 goals in 104 appearances.

Sancho was also part of the England team that made it to the final of Euro 2020 where they lost to Italy via penalties.

According to him, his Bundesliga experience has helped him develop. “It (Bundesliga) helped me grow as a player and I had the experience of playing in the Champions League and getting the feel of big games. I feel like I did well in those big games and now I’m ready for a new challenge and a bigger step.”

“Obviously it’s helped me mature as a player and a person, so I could say I took that on really well, and my former team-mates helped me a lot with settling in over in Germany and helped me stay focused.”

Sancho could make his debut for the Red Devils in their season opener against Leeds United on August 14th.

“Yes, definitely, I’m excited for the new season, especially as the first game (Leeds) is at home. That’s always a confidence booster – to be in front of your own fans – so it will be nice.”

Sancho’s five-year deal has an option of a further 12 months.

