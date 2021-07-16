A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Friday granted bail in the sum of one million Naira and a surety to a businessman, Muhammad Auwal, who allegedly sold the same plot of land three times.

The court also ordered that the surety should be a landed property owner, who must deposit the property’s documents.

Thirty-five-year-old Auwal, a resident of Down Quarters, Kaduna, is standing trial before Judge Murtala Nasir.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Shu’aibu, the defendant sold a plot of land at Down Quarters to three people at different times, causing them to quarrel among themselves.

The prosecutor told the court that Auwal sold the land for N110, 000, N290,000 and N145, 000 to three people, respectively.

He said that all the transactions took place in 2020.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant’s action resulted in a public disturbance, adding that it contravened Sections 159, 160 and 280 of the Sharia Penal Code.

He had prayed the court to give stringent bail conditions to the defendant.

The case has been adjourned until July 28 for trial.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria