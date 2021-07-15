A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered that a 21-year-old man, Jeremiah Aniede, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The police charged Aniede with two counts of defilement and assault.

Magistrate O.A Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Aniede, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos, pending legal advice.

Ajibade ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 26.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Aniede, who lives in Oyingbo, Lagos, committed the offence on May 26.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court retrains FG from ceding 17 oil wells to Imo state

Ajayi said that the case was reported at the Apapa Police Station, Lagos by the victim.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria