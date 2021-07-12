By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A man Victor Udoh, who allegedly kidnapped a child from the parents custody was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere High Court, sitting at Tafa Balewa Square (TBS), annex.

The defendant whose residential address was not given is facing a count charge of adoption, preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

The prosecuting counsel, Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on September 18, 2015.

She said that the incident took place, at Maruwa area of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, at 9pm.

Okeowo said, ” Udoh, unlawfully adopted the child from the custody of her parents”.

According to her, the offence committed is punishable under section 269, of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

But his plea was not taken.

Earlier when the case was called, the defendant had informed the court that he had no lawyer and that he has not been to court since 2019.

When asked where is lawyer was, he said, ” I had a lawyer when I was in Igbosere High Court, but I have not been to court since 2019.

However, the court provided a lawyer, Mr I.O. Bashua, from the office of the public defender, to the defendant.

The case was adjourned to November 4, 2021, for trial.

