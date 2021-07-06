.

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A 28-year-old man Paul Ayajove, who allegedly assaulted a Police Officer, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting in Tinubu.

The defendant who addresses was not given, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Mrs, Nse Okpoyo, told the court that the defendant conspired with others who are at large to commit the alleged offences.

Okpoyo said that the incident took place on July 1, 2021, at about 1 pm, at Eif Bus Stop Epe, Expressway, Lekki phase 1.

She said that the defendant seriously, assaulted one Inspector Akintola Tosin, attached to Maroko Police Station, while he was performing his lawful duty.

The prosecutor said, ” Paul Ayajove, stole from Tosin, by disposing him of his bag, containing, one Infinix phone valued N55,000, First Bank ATM card, cash sum of N30,000, and keys.”

“The total value of all the items that were stolen is N85,000, property of Inspector Akintola Tosin,” she said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411, 174 and 287, of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The defendant’s lawyer, Mrs Harriet Enweronu, urged the court to grant the defendant bail in liberal terms.

She said, ” By the nature of the defendant’s plea, may I humbly apply that you grant him bail in the most liberal term”.

Consequently, Magistrate Kehinde Awoyinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

She said that the surety must be a blood relative, who resides in Lagos, who must produce a recent bank statement of N150,000, in his account.

Magistrate Awoyinka, also advised the defendant’s counsel to explore settlement as much as possible, adding that if they are unable to settle, the trial will commence.

” Explore settlement as much as you can and if the settlement doesn’t work out, we will come back for trial,” she said.

The case was adjourned till July 13, 2021, for trial.