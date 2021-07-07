A 36-year-old man, Difo Kenneth, on Wednesday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly impersonating a military officer.

The police charged Kenneth, whose address was not given with impersonation.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Clement Okouimose, said that the defendant committed the offence on June 13, at about 9 p.m. at Ahanve area of Owode-Apa Road, Badagry, Lagos.

Okouimose said that the defendant wore a military camouflage, knowing full well that he was not a military personnel.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until July 15, for further hearing.

