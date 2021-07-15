A 20-year-old man, Jelili Adeosun, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, for breaking into a church with the intention to steal.

Adeosun, whose address was not provided, is charged with burglary and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 9 at about 11.30 p.m.at Nice Estate, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant unlawfully damaged the window worth N3, 000 belonging to Praise Baptist Church, by breaking into the church with the intention to steal.

ALSO READ: Reps approve Pay-As-You-Go, price reduction for DSTV, others

He said that the offences contravened Sections 451 and 416 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

The case was adjourned until July 23 for definite hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria