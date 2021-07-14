.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A man identified as Emmanuel Asemota has been arrested by the Edo Police Command for allegedly beating his wife to death because she denied him sex.

The incident reportedly happened on June 27 at No. 1, Ogiedegue Street, off Ason Bus Stop, Evbuotubu area of Benin City, Edo.

The Spokesman of the state police command, SP Bello Kontongs Wednesday confirmed the incident and said that the case has been transferred to the state command from Evbuotubu divisional police office where the matter was first reported.

Kontongs gave the deceased name to be Victoria Asemota, 50, and who bore two children of age 19 and 15 for the man she got married to in 2002.

He said “The man was said to have demanded sex from the deceased wife around 11 pm of June 27th and upon her refusal, he beat her up and in the process inflicted her with injury.

“She was rushed to four hospitals, three rejected her but the fourth one referred her to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where she passed on on July 7th as a result of complications from the injury.

“The man is presently in our custody and will be charged to court for murder.

