A Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Friday, sentenced a 54-year-old man, Egbedeyi Adebanjo, to six months imprisonment for stealing N1.3 million, belonging to his employer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adebanjo, of no fixed address, was sentenced on a count charge of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M. Somefun, said that all the evidences presented in court proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence as charged.

Somefun, however, gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine.

She ordered the convict to make restitution of N500,000 to the company.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 2, 2020 at Marchland Global Service, Alabama Area of Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the convict stole the sum of N1.3million, property of Marchland Global Service.

He further explained that the convict was the manager of the company and that he collected the money for sale of petrol but failed to remit it to the company’s account.

The defendant had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria