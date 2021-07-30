A Kano State Shari’a Court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Adamu Yusuf, to one-year imprisonment for wandering.

The judge, Dr Bello Khalid, sentenced Yusuf after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

Khalid, however, gave Yusuf an option to pay a fine of N20,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdul Wada, informed the court that the complainants, Alhaji Maikudi Mohammad, Garba Dawaki and Abdullahi Musa all of Gandun Albasa Quarters jointly reported the case at the Kwalli Police Division Kano on July 27.

Wada said that at 4 a.m, the defendant was caught sleeping where the complainants parked their vehicles.

He said that the defendant could not give a satisfactory answer to the police when he caught.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions Section 314 of Kano State Shari’a Court Penal Code.

