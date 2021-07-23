We want to know sponsors of killers in Imo, Commissioner tells CP

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in  Ibadan on Friday ordered the  remand of one Wasiu Afolabi at  the Abolongo Correctional Facility for alleged murder of his friend.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Olaide Amzat, did not take  the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction.

Amzat ordered the remand of the defendant pending the receipt of the case file sent to  the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 20, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afolabi of Abegunde area of Ido in  Ibadan is facing a  two-count charge of murder and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju , had  told the court that Afolabi on June 29, unlawfully caused the death of his friend, one Hammed Opadokun , 30, by hitting him with plank on the  head.

READ ALSO: Court remands 6 over alleged theft of train parts

“The defendant, Afolabi, had been living with the deceased for sometime, but an  argument over money ensued between  them.

” In the process, Opadokun was allegedly killed by Afolabi, the defendant buried Opadokun  at the backyard of the house.

“He later informed  the mother of the  deceased  that Opadokun had not been seen at home for a while.

” The defendant allegedly called one of the friends of the  deceased from Dubai and asked him for N190,000. The amount was deposited in the bank account of the  deceased, which the defendant allegedly  stole  by withdrawing it, ” he said.

Olagunju said  that the defendant committed the offences  on June 29 , at  9.00 a.m., at Abegede area of Ido in Ibadan.

He said  that the offences contravened Section 316, 383 and punishable under Sections 319 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.