A 24-year old man, Osakpolor Nosa, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court, Benin, over alleged breach of peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Charity Asemota, said that Nosa conducted himself in a manner capable of causing breach of public peace.

He said that the defendant committed the offence on July 24, at Avin Grand Hotel on Upper Mission Extension Road, Benin.

Asemota said that the offence contravened Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defendant’s Counsel, Mr Ken Otuma, urged the court to admit his client to bail, saying that he would not jump bail.’

Chief Magistrate Mutairu Oare, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be a responsible person and must swear to an affidavit of means.

Oare also said that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendant.

“Information about the surety’s residence must be verified by the court registrar before the bail takes effect,” he said.

The chief magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug. 10, for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria