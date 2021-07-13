A 23-year-old man, Happy Balogun, was, on Monday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of plastic chairs and tents, worth N1million.

Balogun, a resident of 23, Omisanjana in Ado-Ekiti, is facing a-count charge of stealing to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on July 8 at about 01:30 am. at Irona Area, beside Easy Life Hotel in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant and others at large stole plastic chairs and tents, worth N1 million, property of one Benson Oluwole.

The offence, according to him, runs contrary to Section 380 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug.10, for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria