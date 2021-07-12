….Dies at 44 after battle with cancer

By Benjamin Njoku, Juliet Ebirim & Adeola Badru

NIGERIAN singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan, is dead. He died, yesterday, after battling with a rare form of cancer. He was 44.

The Jagbajantis crooner was diagnosed with ‘angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma’ months back but, unfortunately, he lost the battle, at last.

Announcing the singer’s demise on behalf of the family, Dr. Kayode Fasasi said he died after a “hard-fought battle with ‘angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma’, a rare form of cancer.

In a statement, the family said: “It’s with heavy heart that we announce the passing of multi-talented singer, rapper, songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, a.k.a Sound Sultan. He passed away at the age of 44, following a hard-fought battle with ‘angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma’.

He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.”

In May 2021, the story broke that Sound Sultan was battling throat cancer in the United States of America.

But this was later debunked by close family members, who said that although he was ill, he didn’t have cancer.

According to the report, the singer was already in the United States receiving treatment.

The artiste had also given hope to his numerous fans, following a post he made on his Instagram page on Fathers’ Day.

Sound Sultan stated that he would tell everyone the true story himself when the time comes.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the singer posted a picture of himself with his kids and took to the caption section to felicitate with Muslims around the world on the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

He wrote: “Eid Mubarak to my lovely Muslim brothers and sisters. May Almighty Allah accept our fast as an act of Ibadah.

“This is not the one with a ram. I must not ignore the massive show of love. Thank you all. I will tell you my story myself, it will be true, not false.”

The fans of the iconic singer have been praying for his health following reports that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy in the US.

Makinde, Iseyin community, Femi Kuti, others mourn

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the Iseyin community and some of his colleagues paid glowing tributes to the late singer.

Governor Seyi Makinde described the singer’s death as a huge loss to the state and the entertainment world.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, quoted Makinde as saying that Oyo State lost in Sound Sultan “a humble, unassuming but truly great talent and a shining light who has positively impacted the society with his act.”

The governor said: “The news of the death of popular singer and producer, Lanre Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan, unsettled me greatly.

“From afar, Sound Sultan cuts the figure of a well-bred young man, who achieved stardom by dint of hard work and managed to remain relevant without falling to the entrapments of fame and youthful exuberance.

“In him, Oyo State lost a truly great but humble artiste and ambassador. We lost an individual who tried his best to positively impact his society through entertainment.

I’m shocked—Femi Kuti

Also, Femi Kuti, who expressed shock over the singer’s death, in a post on his Instagram page, said: “I am shocked and sad at the passing of Sound Sultan, I pray our creator gives his family strength at this time.”

Also paying her tribute, rapper, Weird MC, wrote on IG: “This one hit real hard. I’m numb but I choose to remember the joyful times of the continuous unveiling of your God-given Artistry.

“I choose not to mourn because you have gone back home to our father in heaven. Lanre rest well. Lord thank you as you receive your son. It was such a huge honour to have met and experienced you. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu described Sound Sultan’s demise as “Heartbreaking” adding “literally the nicest human being you’ll ever meet.”

In her tribute, actress, Kate Henshaw, wrote “I have never called on you that you have said no to my request. You show up every blessed time and on time too.”

Comedian, Mr. Macaronii, wrote: “Rest In Peace Sound Sultan. Absolute Legend. May God grant his family, his friends and fans worldwide the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

TV host, Frank Edoho, wrote: “The nicest, most humble and talented person you could ever know, Sound Sultan.”

On her part, actress, Juliet Ibrahim wrote: “This one pain me #gonetoosoon one of the most real and most supportive and humble legends of all times. Forever in our hearts bro. words fail me.”

Also, commiserating with the deceased’s family, the people of Iseyin in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, where Sound Sultan hailed from, especially the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiy Oloogunebi, expressed sadness over the demise of the renowned singer.

Aseyin, in a statement, said the death of the musician was a big blow to the people of the community.

The statement reads: “Sound Sultan was one of the ambassadors of our community, he lived a good life, worthy of emulation by young ones and I pray the Lord Almighty to grant him Aljannah.”

Sound Sultan’s career

Sound Sultan’s career in showbiz started in the 1990s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions. By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows.

He released his first single “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which was a hit in the country. After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean where he featured alongside 2Baba Idibia and Faze on “Proud to be African” from Wyclef’s Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101 album.