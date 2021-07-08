Pastor Bernard Omoyeni who was born into a Christian family and never takes the service of God with levity, has been described by associates as a seasoned professional, an entrepreneur and industrialist with a heart of gold, Pastor (Dr) Bernard Adedotun Omoyeni attained the Golden Jubilee age on July 1st and celebrated it on on the 3rd with numerous brethren, associates friends, families and kinsmen who joined in celebrating this God graced milestone with him.

On Saturday 3rd of July, the celebrated Believer’s Foundation lecturer at WOFBI and his adorable wife Uzoma, with three beautiful children played hosts to numerous extended families- along with a network of friends and special delegations from the Living Faith Commission Ota, (especially AKINWA zone and Ishaga Province) under the apostleship of Bishop David Oyedepo- subsequently treating everyone in attendance to a grand Golden Jubilee celebration at the Luxury Party Events Centre opposite MKO Gardens, Alausa, Ikeja.

When asked what it felt to be 50, Dr Benard replied “It feels good, fulfilling and fantastic to be 50, it’s a gift of God. It is an occasion to celebrate God because it is in fulfilment of scriptures, and when you see something from the scriptures happening in your life it is worth celebrating God. 50 is unique and symbolic according to Leviticus 25 vs10&11.

It is seen as a year of release into a new phase of life of accomplishments. 50 connotes fullness and that milestone need to be celebrated.

For people like us or somebody like me, it is a time to appreciate God as awesome, when looking at where he has brought me, where he has taken me from and where he’s taking me to. If I look at my background, I’m not supposed to be where I am today, but I know practically that I encountered God and that God changed my life. It is not guesswork or assumption, evidently, it is God who changed my life therefore I give glory to showcase God”

The occasion was heralded by select worship songs before the celebrant was ushered in with soulful Evangelist Tope Alabi ministration after the opening prayer. Followed by introducing prestigious royalty and distinguished members of the high table in attendance namely; Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr.: Resident Pastor, Faith Tabernacle Ota, Pastor John Abraham Ossy : WSF Coordinating Pastor, Faith Tabernacle, Ota, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Yusuf Adebori Adeleye(OON).

The Olubaka of Oka Land (Kabiyesi accompanied with Olori. Pastor (Prof) Abiodun Adebayo: Vice-Chancellor, Covenant University, Olori Aderonke Emmanuel King), Prof Clement Adeofun: Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof Wilfred Alagbeleye: Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies, Fed Uni of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Pastor Seyi Elliot: Area Pastor, Living Faith Church, Rev. Sola Adebawo: Communication Manager Chevron, and Resident Pastor, Total Gospel Church, Lekki, HRH, Oba Adetola Emmanuel – King: MD/CEO Adron Homes, Lagos (Accompanied with his wife, OloriAderonke Emmanuel King), Mr Fred Omayuku: GM SCM, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mrs Titi Ajose: Compliance and Regulatory Affairs Manager, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr Femi Sosanya: DW HSE Superintendent, Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Other notable guests included Mrs Opeyemi Ogunsuyi: Director Admin Services, Governor’s office, Akure, Chief and Mrs Julius Omoyeni (JP): Parents of the Celebrant, Sir and Lady Boniface Azionu : Celebrant In-laws, AIG and Mrs Ade Ajakaiye : AIG Rtd, Mrs Rosemary Kikelomo Akindele: Director of Finance and Admin, Palmadex Global Integrated Ltd, Pastor (Engr) Wole Oyejobi: Agbami Offshore Installation Manager, Chevron, Mrs Damola Abudu : Environment Supervisor, Chevron Nig Ltd, Pastor Abimbola Ajibola : Area Pastor, Living Faith Church, Lagos. Sister Peace Onyetorochi, Brother Julius Olorunfemi Omotayo, Sister Okeke Caroline Nkem and Lady Ope.

Born on the 1st of July 1971 as the second child but the first male born amongst 8 children, Pastor Bernard Adedotun Omoyeni who hails from Oka land in Ondo state, had his humble beginnings as a factory worker at Nigerian Textile Mills, where he worked briefly before gaining admission to the university.

Today has received the help of God has become the MD/CEO of Palmadex Global Integrated Services Ltd, an award-winning export company. His transformation story is indeed God’s own project.

“Imagine a boy that grew up in a village surrounded by witches and wizards- a village where only a few people rise. I remember how it was back in school, that it was sheer determination that helped us finish school. Of course, right from a youthful age I have known God and had interests in the things of God, though I was not yet born again the fear of the Lord was always there.

Those days, eating was tough as we were usually eating what was available not what we wanted to eat. There are experiences that when I remember some of them I am humbled. You can imagine your mother having to cook with not a whole but just one sliced off piece of fish and make it go around the family just to give taste. And in the midst of these, our parents taught us integrity and to be contented.

My father was a carpenter working in a secondary school, even at that he was still seen as an elite but nothing to measure up, and although we had a few privileges they were nothing to write home about.”

Dr Benard Omoyeni combined all elements of hard work, diligence and dedication with an intellectual vigour to channel a new and moderate course for self-determination and ultimately set his eyes on a horizon that was far beyond what was thought to be originally achievable, given the odds that he was not born with a silver spoon.

Also being the first male child who had to follow the footsteps of his elder sister Mrs Kikelomo Akindele towards accepting leadership responsibilities over their younger siblings. Diligence, contentment, integrity and the fear of God were core family values he was equipped with to forge ahead in life.

At the age of five, Bernard started his educational pursuits at Community primary school in Ikese-Oka-Akoko for his first school leavers certificate in the year 1976. By 1982, Dr Omoyeni was admitted to the famous African Church Grammar School and later to St. Patrick secondary school, both in Oka Akoko to obtain his West Africa Exam Certificate degree.

As an active boy just after his post-primary education, Dr Benard left his hometown for Lagos to pick up a factory job at the weaving section of the Nigerian Textile Mills. And later engaged a stint as a factory hand in the Kaolin Milling Section at Kavitex Industries.

“We grew up and I had an encounter with this commission in August 1990 precisely when I became born again, shortly after the church newly came to Lagos in 1989 at the warehouse on New Era road- Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, and then I heard the word repeatedly and my faith was boosted because I gained admission into university that same year and began to walk in that light of vision I caught and began to see God take me through the future I wanted to live.

And when I see the things God has helped me to achieve today- the fact that I saw them before they manifested is something that gives me joy and validation in the word of God.”

In 1990, the farm boy who weathered economic storms while growing up soon developed an I Must Succeed in Life mentality which helped him proceed to the Federal University of Technology in Akure, where he bagged a Bachelor of Technology degree in Fisheries and Wildlife in April 1997. He also obtained a Masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri in 2001.

Followed by a 2004 Master of Science degree in Environmental Management from the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta. And a Master of Science degree in Geographic Information System from the University of Ibadan in 2005.

“There is one experience I always remember that gives me nostalgic feelings. It was when I was in 400level and wanted to go for just ordinary IT at Yankari National Park, Bauchi and there was no money for transport nor upkeep and I would be there for 3 months, it was a concern. My father went to look for money but couldn’t get it, and what did he do? He sold the only motorcycle he had and each time I remember and put myself in his shoes like I have only one car and I sell it because my child wants to go for IT.

So that was a major sacrifice I can’t forget- in addition to other sacrifices. I have an elder sister who was like a pacesetter, though just a school leaver but very active and doing all manners of jobs; bake bread, sell bread in nylon, and before you know it I graduated and things began to change.”

A Golden fish has no place to hide, because as soon as Dr Omoyeni observed the mandatory National Youth Service scheme at the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology Baga, between 1998/99 and was retained by the same institution to serve in various capacities as Lecturer, Head of Departments and Acting Provost, all between 1999 and 2005.

Through the grace of God, Dr Omoyeni secured an appointment with Chevron Nigeria Limited as Company Environmental Specialist, and he has maintained employment with the multinational oil coy since 2005. Beyond his academic exploits, Dr Omoyeni has ordained a Pastor with the Living Faith Church by Bishop David Oyedepo in September of 2019- as a minister of God’s gospel.

He is currently the national coordinator of Owase Community Professional Forum; which is a body of professionals from his native community at home and in diaspora registered to promote the socio-economic well-being of their people in particular, and the larger society in general.

“Looking at where I’m coming from I can see how God has helped me. For instance, there was a day in 2003 I had an encounter with Psalm 128 and there are series of such encounters that turned around my life and I can specifically remember the date and time. Now the Big Bang was in 2005 when the Living Faith church commission theme for the year was tagged Turning Point and I encountered my turning point that year.

How so? The word came to me in May (the month I was baptized in the Holy Ghost) regarding a chosen fast and right from then till date, I’ve never had any issue that has taken me down. God has always empowered me to live victoriously.

That was the year I got the job with the multinational I am now, I was formerly working in the North from 1999 till 2005. Again God began to reveal a lot of things to me by revelation, inspiration and I began to take those steps.

So I funded a foundation to support indigent students with scholarships, establish some businesses by reason of inspiration, became compassionate about people’s concerns. By and large, it has been grace all through.

Therefore every opportunity I see, I celebrate God and that’s why the 50th birthday is an opportunity to actually celebrate God and not for any other thing or show off. I caption it as an opportunity where many lives will be recovered.

And I’ve heard some testimonies by reason of this event, someone just called to say there used to be series of heavy burdens weighing them down before attending but after the event, everything had vanished.

The impact of the word of God in my life that is working signs and wonders in the lives of some people- that’s what I am celebrating.”

Pastor Bernard Omoyeni was born into the Christian family of Pa Julius and Mrs Regina Owoyeni, in Oka-Akoko, Ondo state.

Constantly not taking the service of God with levity and continuously fueled with his passion for human development, he has instituted the Julius Omoyeni Educational Development Foundation (JOFEDEV) in honour of his parents, in a bid to support the educational advancement of less privileged youths in his hometown.

Pastor Dr Benard Adedotun Omoyeni adds “My biggest testimony is that I found the word of God and became born again and the word of God has been working for me. That the word of God is real to me. The word has become flesh and we behold his glory. If I want to count, I know I have given out cars to people, built houses for my parents, sister, empowered my younger ones and they’re doing very well in my eyes.

To my desire and pride, they are sufficiently okay. By the grace of God, all of us are richly blessed and they know Christ. So if I want to look at all those, my biggest testimony is that the word of God has become flesh to me, and is real and alive. And the zeal of the Lord has consumed me.”

Pastor Bernard is a member of many professional bodies which include the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FSN), Nigeria Environmental Society (NES), American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE), Institute of Management Consultant (IMC) Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA).

He doubles as Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Environment and Public Health Management and Institute of Management Consultant