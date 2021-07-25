.

.Say victory is a reaffirmation of faith in APC

.As re-elected council boss dissolves cabinet

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, congratulated the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates for emerging winners in the Saturday Local Government elections across the state, saying the party’s victory affirmed people’s trust and faith in APC, the ruling party.

According to the results announced so far by Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, on Sunday, APC candidates won Chairmanship, vice- Chairmanship and councilorship positions across the councils.

Sanwo-Olu, who decried the level of vote apathy, however, expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct, saying, “everything went well in a free and fair contest.”

According to the governor: “We give God the glory on the successful and hitch-free exercise by LASIEC in Lagos.

“I want to congratulate the newly elected chairmen and the vice-chairmen as well as councillors under the platform of our dear party, the APC.

Also Read: What consensus means for President Tinubu

“It’s a victory for democracy and affirmation of trust, faith in APC.”

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, while handing over flags to APC candidates penultimate Sunday, at APC State Secretariat, Acme, Ogba, urged them to deliver, saying he was certain they would make the party proud.

He admonished the candidates to take their campaigns to the grassroots to ensure the party succeeds.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “We just handed over the party flag to the chairmanship candidates and we admonish them to deliver. Some of them were returned because they did very well in their councils.

“We have a lot of new people coming up, and so the whole idea is for us to have real transformation at the grassroots. The federal, state and local governments are the three tiers of government; each has its role, but as a state government, we will continue our own development agenda and ensure it reflects in all local governments.

“We expect them to start work immediately. The state government will carry out some projects in the wards but we expect complementary roles from these chairmen; we expect them to complement that and do more.

“There will be quarterly monitoring of their activities. The deputy governor and Speaker have that responsibility, and we expect this to create a healthy rivalry among the councils.

“We pray that APC will come tops; we hope these candidates will do well and they will not disappoint the people who voted them in.”

Also, the wife of the governor, Dr Ibironke, speaking at the year 2021 Eidul-Adha celebration on Sunday, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, marking the successful celebration of Eid-el Kabir, said residents have every reason to thank God and celebrate, especially with the successful conduct of the local council elections, because some people were afraid that there would be riot and crisis after the election.

“But we thank God that things went well during and after the election.”

Also, reacting to the electoral victory, Lagos State APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, expressed gratitude to the electorate for keeping their trust in the party, with a promise to deliver on all promises made during the campaign period.

According to Oladejo: “The Lagos state chapter APC, wish to express our profound appreciation to the good people of Lagos state for reaffirming their faith in our party by overwhelmingly returning our candidates during the last Saturday’s Local Government Elections.

“We acknowledge the difficulties in navigating the unusual elections with the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant challenges.

“The professionalism of the security agencies and neutrality of the umpires, LASIEC, also contributed to the success of the elections.

“The victory of APC has provided an opportunity for continued synergy by the state and local governments to bring all-around socio-economic development to the state.

“We want to reassure Lagosians of the irrevocable commitment of our party to the security, welfare and the total delivery of our progressive manifestos,” APC assured.

Meantime, barely 24 hours after emerging as the winner of the Chairmanship poll in Amuwo-Odofin LGA for the second term, the Executive Chairman, Engr, Valentine Buraimoh, popularly called VOB, performed his last duty in office for the first term on Sunday, by announcing the dissolution of his cabinet and disengagement of all political appointment and engagements.

The affected officers include Secretary to the Local Government, Supervisory Councillors, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Heads of Special Committees, among others.

Buraimoh, commended the officers for their dedication, time and energy to serve in the aforementioned capacities.

He said that the successes achieved in the last administration were possible by everyone’s collective contributions.

Buraimoh, therefore, enjoined all to take the experience and devotion garnered over the last four years into new ventures and undertakings.

Vanguard News Nigeria