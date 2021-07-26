LG Boss keeps vigil with Vigilantes, security personnel in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Executive Chairman of Calabar South Local Government Area, Hon Esther Bassey at the weekend kept vigil with security personnel and vigilante groups across the LGA in a bid to boost their morale while on duty.

The three-day tour which took her round the nooks and crannies of the LGA at midnight also served as an avenue to boost their morale and get first-hand information about the challenges they are facing in the field while carrying out their duty.

Hon Esther in the company of her Security adviser, Chief Koko Henshaw, and some Councillors including the Leader, Hon Asuquo Ekpeyong went round streets and major junctions as well offices in a bid to ascertain and motivate vigilante groups and security personnel on duty at night in her LGA.

According to her, the 3-day tour was an effort to boost the morale of the men on the ground and encourage them in her own little way so that they can do more.

She also lauded Governor Ben Ayade for the initiative behind the setting up of Operation Akpakwu, while thanking the security chiefs in the state for the proactive measures they have adopted in nipping crime in the bud.

Her words:” It is not easy to stay awake to make sure the citizens are safe even though you are armed and trained to do so. While some of you who are in the vigilante are trained others only have passion for the job that is the only reasonable explanation for your commitment and service.

” I want to commend you all for your efforts so far in making sure you complement what the military, police and other security outfits are doing by ensuring that our streets are safe especially at night, we know it is not easy.

” One of the ways I can show appreciation is to come and keep vigil with you and boost your morale in my own little way, I just want to thank you for all you do and the sacrifices you make to ensure that my people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Calabar South Local government has once again become very peaceful and safe even at night and your efforts and contributions are paying off,” she said.

