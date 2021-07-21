.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Social Democratic Party SDP has called on Nigerians to work together in a bid to restore the country’s lost glory.

Its national chairman, Dr Olu Agunloye made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians entitled ” Spread Hope for Justice, Equity and Equality For Peace.

The message which was signed on his behalf by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba said “we all need to work together to restore the lost glory of the country by doing the right things and doing things right to ensure redemption.

Agunloye enjoined Nigerians “to seek help through continued prayers for the remediation of the current challenges of a worsening economy, social architectural disorder and rising insecurity bedevilling the country.

He added that “Nigerians should emulate the Islamic tenets of sacrifice, love and tolerance while spreading hope for justice, equity and equality across the land for sake of peace.

“We are reminded once again that the significance of the Eid-el Kabir season is mostly on sacrifice, tolerance and love for one another as characterised by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and these traits are not only great tenets demanded by Islam but are worthy to be emulated by all Nigerians irrespective of their status, regions or religions

“Our country is currently in great agitations for peace, justice and security and this auspicious Holy event of Eid-el Kabir calls not only all Muslims but all Nigerians to unite in strength with Allah to spread hope for justice, equity and equality for peace in the land”.

The former minister tasked all Nigerians to demonstrate and show true love to fellow human beings, and to the country in the spirit and essence of Ed-El-Kabir.

The former minister congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari for the Sallah and charged him to “decisively imbibe principles of social justice to unite the country and to ensure that all the sacrifices made by righteous leaders, well-meaning Nigerians, and especially youths are not wasted.

Vanguard News Nigeria