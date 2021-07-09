By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The newly appointed Nigeria Consul General to Turkey, Ambassador Yusuf Ismaila Abba, has called on the Nigeria Community in Turkey, NICOT, to form a formidable alliance with the consulate in order to improve the welfare as well as the living conditions of residents in Turkey.

Abba stated this when the leadership of NICOT, led by Prince Emre Magboh visited him at his office in Turkey.

According to the Ambassador, “A healthy cooperation between the Nigerian Embassy and NICOT will bridge communication lapses, create an enabling environment for prompt response to the plights of Nigerian and engage higher diplomatic ties for their benefits.

“NICOT should cultivate a fundamental ideology that will promote unity among all the Nigeria communities in Turkey for a more harmonious relationship that promotes oneness and patriotism for our common good.”

Earlier in his remark, NICOT President, Magboh said: “On the 10th June 2021, we visited the Ambassador, Yusuf Ismaila Abba to Turkey and to express our confidence in him following his 34-year track record in active service for the people of Nigeria, adding that, “Countless efforts have been put in place in providing succour to challenges faced by Nigerians, the Executive of NICOT are always on their toes to provide the required attention needed by Nigerians to the best of our ability.”

“For instance, we gave relief materials to Nigerians during and after the lockdowns which were orchestrated by the pandemic apart from that we mediate and intervene for the welfare of all Nigerians through the issuance of covering letters, payment of hospital bills, providing support and aid by every means possible have been some of the vital roles we played for the community.

“Also, the relationship and understanding with our host country have been sustained through our leadership as a result of which this office is now a reference point to all seeking his attention.

Other Executive members present at the meeting include; Mr Onyezonwu Israel Gift, Mr Kazeem Abimbola Obafemi Jackson, Mr Onur Berkay, Mr Ariwodo Henry and Mr Faleru Babajide Martins. A plaque presentation was earlier done for recognition and support by NICOT.