By Tony Nwankwo

A Top PDP party Chieftain and a former Anambra Governorship aspirant Hon Amb Ike Oligbo has appealed to other former aspirants and party Stakeholders who felt disaffected and aggrieved in one way or the other to bury the hatchet and give peace a chance to enable PDP achieve victory at the forthcoming November 6th polls.

He emphasized that trying to truncate the candidacy of Mr Valentine Ozigbo could do an irreparable damage to the party as a whole bothi n the state and Nationally.

“I myself was very unhappy and aggrieved with a lot of things that happened within the party and by individual members of the party on the weeks and months leading to the primaries and also afterwards. These resulted in a lot of aspirants withdrawing out of frustration either before the primaries commenced or during the primaries. Nevertheless, I passionately appeal to disaffected party chieftains to bury the hatchet, and I call on Ozigbo camp to reach out to all party members regardless of what they think of them, to help achieve victory at the polls come November 6 2021, Oligbo elaborated. “

Speaking further to reporters in Awka, the PDP chieftain reminded party faithfuls that this was the right time to retrieve power from the failed APGA administration and this opportunity must not be missed.

He called the recent legal challenges and court injunctions by some misguided and self centered elements within the party as dirty politics at its peak and condemned what he called “selfish gutter politics” that has no place in the 21st century.