By Anayo Okoli & Chinonso Alozie

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has urged the Senate to make laws that will strengthen INEC and make it truly independent, that it is the only way to make Nigeria practice true democracy.



According to the spokesman of Ohanaeze, Hon. Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia, the appellation of independence being associated with the INEC and even state electoral commissions are not independent at all.



“There is misnomer in what they call Independent electoral commissions. They are not Independent. Whatever we get from the amendment, with the commission being independent, nothing will change.



“The President and Governors appoint the members, so what we have is democratic dictatorship. Let the Senate make laws to ensure that the commission is truly independent. Nigerians should rise and ensure that the Senate makes law guarantees Independence of INEC, that is when we see true democracy in Nigeria”, Ogbonnia said.



In their position, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, said the amendment of the electoral act is very vital and necessary for Nigeria’s democracy to grow.



“We believe that the Electoral Act Amendment is very vital and necessary to shape up our democratic ethos.



“We welcome the provision for the electronic transmission of results, which is currently being considered by the Senate and House of Representatives. Let us hope that the National Assembly members will live up to the popular expectations of Nigerians who are yearning for the adoption of the electronic transfer of results.



“Such a provision would go a long way in minimizing electoral fraud in Nigeria.



“The Senate leadership should ensure a transparent process in arriving at the decision. Let the voting be taken so that everyone would answer for himself or herself.

“Let Nigerians behold those for or against the electronic transmission of results. By so doing, we shall know those who are against the democratic advancement of our society”, ADF said through its spokesman, Chief Abia Onyike.



Conduct public hearing for Nigerians to participate – INC tells Senate president

On their own, The Igbo National Council, INC, called on the National Assembly, to conduct open debate on the Electoral law Amendment in order for Nigerians to see what goes on.

INC President, Chilos Godsent said Nigerians are still not sure if their representatives would effectively deliver their demands to the right channel on the electoral law amendment.

According to INC: “If there is going to be an amendment of the electoral Act, National Assembly should conduct an open debate to enable the public monitor

what they are doing. To achieve this, we are calling on the National Assembly to conduct public debate and not telling us to go and meet our representatives.

“It is unethical and unconventional and the normal process of doing that is that first there should be a bill highlighting areas of interests for amendment; it is based on that the citizens will now make inputs.

“From there, the citizens will now submit their Memorandum of Understanding, MOU. But if you submit it through your representatives how are you sure it gets to the proper channel.”

Vanguard News Nigeria