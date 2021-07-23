By Innocent Anaba

The Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd and Foreshore Waters Ltd have defies court order which restrain them from constructing, developing, building or any similar activity in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

When our correspondent visited the Estate Friday morning, he observed Lekki Gardens carrying out construction process there by obstructing free flow of vehicular movement into the Estate.

An effort made to see the management of Lekkki Garden Estate Limited proof abortive as the Supervisor on site refuse to talk to newsmen and declined in give out contact of his head for reaction over the development.

Meanwhile, the Estate management gave out a letter to our Correspondent which the engineer rely on.

In the said letter with Lekki Gardens inscription at the heading, one project manager, Eng Kayode Dawodu had instructed all contractors to immediately resume work.

The letter reads:

Dear Sirs,

IMMEDIATE RESUMPTION OF WORKS AT OSBORNE FORESHORE ESTATE 2

Above Subject Matter refers.

Kindly note that all contractors are to immediately resume to work by Friday, 23rd July, 2021

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused us all. However, we hope that we can fully mobilize to site to proceed at the same pace of work (or even better) than we had before the break.

Thank you all for your support and cooperation

Best Regards!

Engr. Kayode Dawodu

Project Manager

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos had restricted the two defendant/applicants from predicating on any approvals granted by the 4th Defendant, (Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority) pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo made the order following an application by the Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association through their counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro SAN.

The order is the latest episode in the months long dispute between the residents and the association over, among others, alleged violation of the estate’s building plans.

Pinheiro had argued in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/755/2021 that the defendants actions were against the policy of the estate as a residential territory.

The residents prayed the court to halt construction process on the properties situate at Block II Plot 2, Plot 7, Block 7, Plot 5,Block 6, Plot 17, Block 9, Plot 23, Block 9, Plot 17, Block 10, Plots 1A, 1B, 1C, Block 6, Plot 19, Block 6, Plot 12, Block 6, Plot 9A, Block 6, Plot 14, and Block 11, Plot 2.

Others are Signature One on Royal Palm Drive, Signature Two, Le Chateau, Insignia and Foreshore Towers on Acacia Road within the Estate or any other property currently being developed by the Respondents all within Osborne Foreshore Estate II.

He found merit in the application upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion exparte for interim injunction and exhibits attached, sworn to by the Admin Manager of the Osborne Foreshore Phase II, Mrs Ifeoma Maduakor

The defendants in the suit are National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Lekki Garden Estate Ltd, Foreshore Waters Ltd and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority.

The defendant failed to appear before the court to defend their position on the last hearing and the judge adjourned till July 26 to appear before it and argues why the interim should not be made permanent.