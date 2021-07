By Benjamin Njoku

Contrary to earlier reports that Rachel Oniga died from COVID-19 complications , the family has cleared the air, revealing the veteran actress died of heart related disease.

In a statement released by the family and signed by the deceased’s sister, Deaconess Toyin Odusote, Oniga who passed away Friday night at the age of 64 had been battling the ailment for some time now.

Details…

