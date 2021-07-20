By Ebunoluwa Sessou

An educationist, Reverend Ngozi Achodo, has said that her foundation, Daughters of Leah was established to champion the course of women who have suffered one form of hatred or the other.

She made this known at the occasion organised to mark her last day in the Lagos State Ministry of Education as a teacher as well as her 60th birthday ceremony.

Speaking on her new assignment as a full-time counsellor, Achodo noted that most women are faced with different social and economic challenges and subjected to societal torture and pains.

“As a woman, I know what it feels to be hated in society and that is why I am taking this assignment with all determination.

Achodo, who retired as a Director of Education, Lagos State Ministry of Education recently described her role in the education sector as a fulfilling and interesting one.

Speaking on resilience for the girl-child, she said, life has always been with challenges because the girl-child is a target of everybody. The girl-child must know her worth and quality and she cannot afford to fail her generation no matter the circumstances.

“Women must know their worth. I faced challenges when I was in the ministry but I was determined to overcome all my challenges and I won.

“I started as a music teacher. Music is a course that can make you rich if you know your worth. My journey has been very good. Right now, I am into tie and dye, and cooking.

However, Wahab Alawiye King, Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, disclosed that the involvement of Achodo in the Ministry of Education was that of sincerity and complete faithfulness.

Speaking on education, he said: “It is the only instrument you can use to fight poverty. And it is important that we continue to encourage not only the girl-child but everyone. We cannot exclude anybody from getting that education.

“We must continue to encourage our wards to be educated. It is part of our mandate at the universal basic education level. We must continue to provide education that is relevant, accessible, qualitative to all and sundry.

“Regardless of the challenges, this education is free. For national development to happen, there must be personal development, in fact, national development is the aggregate of personal development.

“We have Eko Excel which is a drive for right value and the development of our wards. It is to instill discipline through training so as to obey regulations and that is an important aspect of Eko Excel”, he noted.

In her reaction, the Principal of Idi-Araba Junior High School, Mrs. Olufunmilola Adefala said: “We are happy to see that our sister has successfully concluded her tenure. She served the Lagos State Ministry of Education for 35 years.

“She is worthy of emulation, she is hardworking and a mentor. Many people including engineers, doctors, lawyers, and teachers among others, have passed through her tutelage,” she said.

Also, Cyril Azobu, a friend to the Achodos in his contribution said: “I know Mrs. Achodo to be a mother and woman of grace and virtue,” he said.

