By Onozure Dania

A lawyer, Adetunji Adenubi, who allegedly obtained the sum of N8.6 million under false pretences, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Tinubu.

Adenubi 36, whose residential address was not stated, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs Kehinde Awoyinka.

The defendant is facing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the Police.

The Prosecutor, ASP Haruna Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on April 19, at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Ipaja, Lagos.

He said that the defendant obtained the sum of N8.6 million from the complainant, one Mr Usman Salako, under the guise of selling a half plot of land to him.

The prosecutor said that the defendant obtained the said sum from the complainant through his Sterling bank account.

Ibrahim said that the defendant did not sell the land to the complainant but converted the said money to his own use.

He said the offences are punishable under Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Mrs Grace Adenubi, urged the court to grant bail to the defendant on liberal terms.

She also informed the court that the defendant would go for settlement.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awoyinka, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case to July 16, 2021, for trial.

