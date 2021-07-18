By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has described as shameful the rejection of electronic transfer of election results by some members of the National Assembly saying those behind the act were those who won elections through rigging and were protecting their personal interest.

National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who made the assertion Sunday when he spoke to Vanguard in Makurdi advised the lawmakers to refrain and do the bidding of the majority of Nigerians and not jeopardize the country.

He said, “It is a shameful thing, and the argument they are putting forward is unfounded. I am even disappointed that the Senate President would say that they are trying to save the 50 percent of Nigerians whose results may not be transmitted. I think that is funny.

“In this day and age, apart from the GSM which we have, and which everybody uses in this country including children who not even up to voting age and we know the coverage level, we also have the satellite phones all over the place and you can use that to communicate anywhere as long as you are in the open.

“And now, INEC has also come out to say that they have the capacity to transmit results everywhere around the country. Now all I can say is that the members of the National Assembly who ensured that they stifled this recommendation of transmitting results are only protecting themselves. That means that they came in through rigging and they know that they cannot win if they do not rig.

“So, that is why they did what they did. And to pass the powers to the National Communication Commission, NCC, headed by Isa Pantami who has lots of questions to answer anyway. This government being funny as it is has kept Pantami in office. And now they are trying to use Pantami to do the hatchet job for them; it is disappointing, it is unstatesmanlike and as far as I am concerned, they the lawmakers represent their interest and not that of Nigerians and any argument they give or put forward that some places cannot be covered is a big lie.

“Since INEC itself confirmed that they have the capacity, the lawmakers better refrain and do the right thing which is the bidding of majority of Nigerians because they are currently jeopardizing the future of Nigeria for their personal interest.”

