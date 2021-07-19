When a man ascends above nature, he can create beautiful things on his own, and this is where pristine and pure art enters the arena and can create beauty. Because art is created by the soul and the artist cannot reach the perfection if he only blindly follows nature; and must break free from worldly and natural constraints and reach the essence of existence.

Yalda Dousti, an Iranian painter and designer, admits that the soon-to-be-published collection is inspired by this experience. After graduating with a degree in architecture and working for their family company, she realized how she had lost her original version and of what she felt one with. Therefore, she took refuge on a journey to escape the social and spiritual sufferings and problems that had peaked at that time.

Yalda has loved painting since she was a child and had great talent in this field, but in adulthood and on that crucial journey, everything changed. On a pleasant autumn afternoon while the golden rays of the sun with the melodious music of Master Mohammad Reza Shajarian, embraced her soul, spirit, and her heart from the coldness of the loveless avalanche which takes captivated a lonely girl to a magnificent ice palace and seduces her by attractive but spurious promises to make her away from the light of her soul.

At the moment when she thought of nothing at all and The world was summed up in front of her eyes instantly; she returned to the arms of her old friend and began to paint professionally with a miracle in her heart that had recently touched her to the store and suddenly made her buy a sketchbook.

According to her, in those moments I thought of nothing but being immersed in the waves of colors and shapes. I was ready to lose my presence, but not give up painting anymore.

However, it was a harder step for Yalda to continue working, once she realized what she wanted from life. But she had to deal with the problems and difficulties of this path alone. She tried to find a capable and skilled teacher with her little financial savings. But each time she faced a problem, such as the female teachers and teachers in general, often because of the great impact that they had on their students; They disappointed them in this way or didn’t share all their knowledge.

The male teachers were also aberrant on the painting path after a few sessions. And the student who had turned to them with a pure heart out of love for art and was trying to learn its skills ran away from art and artists.

As a result, Yalda decides to start working on her own through trial and error and social media programs, especially YouTube.

She continued to practice with more enthusiasm every day, despite the difficulties of this path. Then gradually realized that her hands were capable of doing incredible things which she had no training for or easily performed techniques that would gain with hard practice. Finally, this miracle was a spark to reconnect her and her only lost lover.

The coincidence of loneliness and artistic passion, which were ignited by the sparks of love, made her more and more acquainted with the world of Eastern mysticism, the works of Rumi and theology. To the point that she finally reached a point where his eternal suffering was over with much research.

He leads and creates a collection that she called “The Last Chapter”, a collection that includes 13 works that are in surreal style and worked with oil painting techniques, inspired by the experience of his union with the original and creator. It is his own way as the divine love has freed the heart of Yalda who, like a bird, throws herself from suffering to the walls of the cage and illuminated it with her light.

This collection is the result of the circumstances that she has experienced in the face of the concepts and meanings of mysticism and theology. And even the frames of this collection, which were designed by the artist’s friendship with metal scraps, have a mystical atmosphere. According to Yalda, when God, with the hands of his artist, put love in your heart and brought you into unity with him, to show him to the world with his infinite art, in addition to the task of creating works of art, you have the responsibility to help.

You are also responsible for improving others and your fellow human beings, so he has decided to donate about 60 to 70% of the cost of selling his works to charity in his gallery, so that the hands that draw the role of love on the canvas can do so. Give it a gift to the hearts of others