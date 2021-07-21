Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the state to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of its congresses that would further strengthen the party.

This is contained in a statement by Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor on Wednesday in Jos.

The statement was on the backdrop of upcoming ward congresses of the party.

Lalong while addressing the stakeholders in Jos, said the elective ward congresses were meant to give the party a stronger foundation for consolidation of its successes in the state and across the country.

He urged members to be transparent and conduct themselves in a manner that would build harmony, peace, and equity among members and also make the party maintain its position as the largest party in the country.

The governor advised the members to abide by guidelines for the conduct of the primaries and also ensure that all avenues for consensus were exhausted for the emergence of ward officials.

He said where such was not reached, elections should be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere and without any rancour.

Lalong urged those saddled with the task of conducting the elections to ensure that only registered members were allowed to participate in the process.

Acting Caretaker Chairman of the APC in Plateau, Mr Enouch Fanmak, said the stakeholders meeting was meant to prepare members for the tasks ahead which were very crucial.

According to him, the party is working to ensure that all arrangements are done on time to provide for a smooth exercise.

He said lessons were learnt from the recently conducted Local Government primaries of the party in the state as aggrieved persons were being heard by the reconciliation committee.

Speaking, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Idris Wase, appealed to the stakeholders and party officials to be fair to all the members aspiring for offices during the ward congresses.

Also contributing, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Saleh Yipmong, expressed optimism that the party would come out of the process stronger because of the leadership of the governor who had been fair to all and always willing to lead by example.

