Sunday Igboho

Despite the attack on Sunday Igboho’s residence with less than 72 hours to the proposed rally in Lagos, Professor Banji Akinyoe has declared no going back on the planned demonstration.

Akintoye, who is the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, emphasised that the rally will continue as scheduled.

In a statement by his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye said: “I call on our people at home and in the Diaspora to immediately begin mass protests in front of palaces in Yorubaland, and opposite the offices of the United Nations, European Union, British, French and the United States governments.

“We want to confirm again that the Pro-Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold on Saturday July 3, in Lagos will proceed as scheduled.”

In a twist, Sunday Igboho, according to a BBC Pidgin, was quoted to have said that the rally has been suspended due to security concerns.

No rally — Lagos govt warns

The Lagos State Government has come out to say that no form of planned rally by secessionist agitators will be allowed, following intelligence reports of possible mayhem.

The state government warned residents to shun the rally.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, and Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, gave the warning on Thursday, during a media briefing on the planned mega rally, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

