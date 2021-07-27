By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Youth Party has lamented that its members were prevented from voting except they voted for the All Progressives Congress, APC, during last Saturday’s local government election in Lagos State.

It also claimed that its supporters who registered to vote after 2018 were excluded from the election by administrative fiat.

The party said this in a statement by its National Chairman, Tomiwa Aladekomo.

The statement reads:”We will like to seize this opportunity to thank our members and supporters for the show for their commitment and support throughout the campaign leading up to the Lagos Local Government Elections that was held yesterday Saturday 24th July,2021.

“Our Campaign was crowd funded even in the face of exclusion by LASIEC due to the antics of INEC. Still, our supporters believe d in the expansion of our democratic space and the possibility of a better Nigeria. Although there was no level paying field, our party won comfortably in seven polling units. We were excluded from all processes leading to the Election. Our supporters that registered to vote after 2018 were excluded from election by administrative fiat. Our votes were suppressed with the late arrival of voting materials which forced a lot of our voters to leave the polling units. Materials arrived at 3:15pm for polls that closed at 3pm in some cases.

” Votes were casted in non designated places and inaccessible places including a royal palace. Our voters were stopped from voting if they didn’t vote for the ruling Party. Nonetheless, we will continue to follow the rule of law to enforce the rights of Nigerians to participate in the democratic space.

“Due to your support and belief in our ideology to expand the democratic space and a better Nigeria we are proud of our efforts at the election. Though we still await the final results. It is not a sprint but a marathon. Nigeria would be great in our lifetime.”