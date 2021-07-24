Polling unit on 512 road, Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin LG, Lagos state

By Innocent Anaba

The local government elections in Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State started in many of the polling units on time but witnessed low turn-out as of 11 am.

At 21 Road, 3rd Avenue, 1st Avenue, 5th Avenue, 22 Road, 23 Road, 24 Road, 7th Avenue, 6th Avenue, among others, you could see election officials with party agents at the polling units, awaiting voters, while in few others, voters were turning up at intervals.

It was only at two polling units on 512 Road, that witnessed a reasonable turn out of voters, and a source told this reporter, that it was because a chairmanship candidate and also a counselorship candidate of one of the political parties lives in the area.

Political parties on the ballot papers sighted by this report showed that it was only the All Progressives Congress, APC, the People Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party that were on the ballot.

At all the polling units visited by this reporter at press time, police personnel were seen within the vicinity and the exercise was going on peacefully.

Vanguard News Nigeria