Lagos LG polls: low turnout, faulty card readers at Otto Awori LCDA

Some of the polling units within the Otto Awori Local Council Development Area are having a difficult time as the card readers are malfunctioning and unable to recognize the fingerprints of voters who want to cast their votes.

For instance, in Ward B unit 005, and unit 008 card reader failed. They have resorted to manual voting. As of 9 am few voters were at the polling unit.

At polling unit 008, verification began at about 9:46 Voting began at about 10 am. At about 10:30 am when Vanguard got to polling Ward B unit 008, only three voters had voted, as the card reader wasn’t not recognizing the voters’ fingerprints.

At Ward B Unit 006 and Unit 007 the LASIEC officials came around 9 am, card reader is functioning and voting has commenced in earnest. The election is peaceful.

Mrs. Shitu Muyibat Presiding Officer, Ward B Unit 021 explained that the card can only verify the details of voters but fingerprints are not recognized, with voting being done manually.

At Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Morogbo polling unit 010 Ward E, polling unit officials were just setting up at about 11:29 a, and voting hasn’t commenced.

Voters were waiting patiently to cast their votes.

