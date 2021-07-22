



By Olayinka Ajayi

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chairmanship Candidate in Amuwo-Odofin, Adedayo Adesoye, yesterday urged electorates across Lagos to come out en masse in voting in their prefered candidates in tomorrow’s Local Government election across Lagos.

Speaking after Pastor J O Kalejaiye prays he emerges the next chairman of Amuwo, Adesoye discouraged any form of voter apathy said: “ I can assure residents that not a single soul would be lost due to the election tomorrow. There won’t be any commotion because it is our election. An election of residents against the incumbent ruling party in Amuwo.

“It is an election of residents against bad governance, poor infrastructure, and poor dividends of democracy and not an election against PDP and APC. It is an election of aggrieved men and women of Amuwo against APC. I am not a candidate of PDP, I am a candidate of Amuwo residents who wants progress and who has said enough of moving round this mountain. We are moving to our promised land and we believe God will do it for us.

“We don’t need a term or two. All we need is just a chance to be given an opportunity of leadership in the governance of Amuwo through the chairmanship position and the rest will be history and We are 200 percent prepared for the election”.