…Says aggrieved members already coming to work for the progress of the Party

By Olayinka Ajayi

The incumbent Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local government, Engineer Valentine Buraimoh, has disclosed his party’s readiness ahead of forthcoming Local Government elections in Lagos.

Fielding questions from newsmen during his thanks giving service in FESTAC Town, Buraimoh who was delighted at the turnout of residents for the service said: “We are very much prepared. We have started our house to house, neighbour to neighbour and street to street campaign in a peaceful way.

“We are also passing our messages to the people on our manifesto. We came to the Redeemed Christian Church of God ‘Victory House’ in FESTAC Town where many people attended. So it’s to showcase my manifesto to the people of God, seek their support and my re-election in the forthcoming local government election slated for July 24, 2021.

Asked about efforts made to resolve differences among aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Amuwo, he added: “In every election, after primaries, a reconciliation committee is set up and that has been done and is still ongoing. But from what we gathered, people are coming into agreement to work for the progress of the Party. ” he said.