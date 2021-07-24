The Chairman of Youth Party, Tomiwa Aladekomo, has expressed concerns over some inadequacies in the conduct of some Lagos State Electoral Independent Commission, LASEIC officials at the on going local government elections.

Aladekomo stated that “it is extremely disturbing to us that at noon, with only three hours left to vote, election materials have still not reached several polling units across the State (at least 20 that we’ve identified at this time), especially in key areas of Eti-Osa, Lekki.

“Additionally there have been substantive and ill-intentioned efforts to confuse voters, with voting booths being moved in several places and talk of votes being ascribed to locations other wards.”

He also added that “Voters are not being properly informed of their rights and agents are deliberately misleading candidates to disenfranchise them.

“Conversely, we are also seeing extensive cases of LASIEC officials allowing people to vote without proper accreditation, making it possible for voters to vote in multiple polling booths.

“Suppression of the people’s right to vote is never acceptable and LASIEC is doing a grave disservice to the people to Lagos and Nigeria today. It must and will not stand,” he said.