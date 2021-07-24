By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of the Lagos Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Philips has lamented over the low turnout of voters at the just concluded Local government elections.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the LASIEC boss said: ” The turnout was low and there’s obvious voter apathy.

“However, maybe when INEC updates the new register, we would have a lot of people that would vote.

“Very few polling units opened at 8am, most of them opened between 8-30 and 9-30 which I have noted and a lot of administrative hiccups here and there.”

Asked if the commission has done well in voters sensitization, she responded, ” No, there’s need for us to do more.

Asked how results would be announced, she maintained that results of the elections would be announced at the ward level for the councilorship election while the chairmanship results would be announced at each local government.

“LASIEC does not announce results. So it is too early to compare this election to that of 2017, I will be unfair if I do that now”.

“You will recall that the 2017 LG Polls was also ravaged with voter apathy where only 17 per cent of the total registered voters voted.”

