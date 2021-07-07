By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, dismissed the People’s Democratic Party, PDP,’s suit challenging the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru’s victory at the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election.

PDP is asking the court to disqualify Abiru from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The Supreme Court upheld the argument of Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, for Abiru and Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN, for APC on the basis that the appeal lacked merit.

Justice Adamu Jauro of the Apex court, who wrote the lead judgement, also awarded a cost of N1 million against the appellants– the PDP and its candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi–and in favour of each of the respondents, Abiru and the APC.

Recall that Abiru won the last December 5 senatorial bye-election by a landslide, polling 89,204 votes against Gbadamosi’s 11,257 votes.